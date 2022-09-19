AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Hits $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 39.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a total market cap of $38,407.78 and $65.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00028305 BTC.
- Peony (PNY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- Public Mint (MINT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000085 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.
- Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- HiCoin (XHI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002451 BTC.
- Zennies (ZENI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000362 BTC.
AllSafe Profile
AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.
