Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Trading Down 5.6%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) traded down 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.91 and last traded at $12.91. 4,685 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,805,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALLO. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.85.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.90.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124,571.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 223,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,683,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $351,780 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 366.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 211,768 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,114,000 after acquiring an additional 403,573 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 97,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

