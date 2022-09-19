Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Short Interest Update

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 251,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allego in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Get Allego alerts:

Allego Stock Performance

ALLG traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $5.64. 7,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,633. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27. Allego has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $28.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allego

About Allego

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Allego during the first quarter worth about $499,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Allego during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allego in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allego in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allego in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 33.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.