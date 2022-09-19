Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the August 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 657,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,541,000 after acquiring an additional 18,097 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLE traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $90.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,049. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.15. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $89.56 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.68 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

