Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.53 and last traded at $44.53. 148,567 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,046,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.46.

A number of analysts have commented on AA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.60.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.86%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

