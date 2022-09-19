Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Down 10.4% This Week

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $59.67 million and $7.26 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00111270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005313 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.09 or 0.00877168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay launched on September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,082,155,932 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io/alchemy_english.html.

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

