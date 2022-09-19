Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 137 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Albert D Mason Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 1.2% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive stock remained flat at $75.69 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 172,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.11. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

