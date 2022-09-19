Albert D Mason Inc. Reduces Stock Position in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Albert D Mason Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. DLH makes up 1.1% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Albert D Mason Inc. owned 0.75% of DLH worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in DLH in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DLH in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of DLH in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of DLH by 72,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 14,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of DLH in the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Get DLH alerts:

DLH Price Performance

Shares of DLH stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,168. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.48. DLH Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $184.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.34.

DLH Company Profile

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. DLH had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $66.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. The company offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.