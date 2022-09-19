Albert D Mason Inc. Purchases 2,834 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. owned about 0.10% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

NYSE UBA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.24. 3,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,116. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average is $17.57. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $663.83 million, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 146.16%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

