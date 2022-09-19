Albert D Mason Inc. Decreases Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Albert D Mason Inc. cut its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,127 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,663,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $153,048,000 after acquiring an additional 32,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $427,514,000 after purchasing an additional 62,115 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,627 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in NetApp by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 66,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.20. The company had a trading volume of 44,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,096. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.26 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on NetApp to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NetApp in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $138,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,825 shares in the company, valued at $10,915,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,375 shares of company stock worth $434,393 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.