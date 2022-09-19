Albert D Mason Inc. Buys 475 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 1.2% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 373,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.0 %

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE EPD traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $25.79. 157,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,471,059. The company has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.