Albert D Mason Inc. Acquires 439 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Up 0.2 %

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

CRMT stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.31. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $129.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.99.

(Get Rating)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2022, the company operated 154 dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.