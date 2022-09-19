Albert D Mason Inc. Acquires 2,972 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 816,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,670,000 after acquiring an additional 37,529 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $483,924,000 after acquiring an additional 82,206 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,220,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $189,362,000 after acquiring an additional 183,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.29.

SWKS traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.24. 31,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,516. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.92. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.76 and a 52-week high of $175.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

