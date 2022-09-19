Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.44.

ALK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,254.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

ALK opened at $44.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.44. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $63.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day moving average of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

