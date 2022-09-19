Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) PT Raised to C$91.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.82% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$83.38.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.8 %

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down C$0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$54.88. The company had a trading volume of 503,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,018. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$48.88 and a 12 month high of C$84.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$66.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.01 billion and a PE ratio of 24.08.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Rating ) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0251298 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.