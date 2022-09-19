Agincourt Capital Management LLC Has $63.03 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Agincourt Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 738,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,775 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 54.3% of Agincourt Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Agincourt Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $63,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 81,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 100,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.25. The stock had a trading volume of 47,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,559. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.99. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $109.39.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

