agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Short Interest Update

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,290,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 18,920,000 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 11,337,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $276,068,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,611,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,785,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Veeral Desai sold 319,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $7,976,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,211 shares in the company, valued at $6,955,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 11,337,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $276,068,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,611,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,785,349.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,902,679 shares of company stock valued at $289,930,994. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter valued at $25,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 772.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in agilon health by 899.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in agilon health in the first quarter worth about $55,000.

agilon health Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AGL traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $23.41. 53,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,258. agilon health has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $29.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -84.89 and a beta of 1.86.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $670.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded agilon health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

