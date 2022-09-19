AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Short Interest Down 16.8% in August

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITTGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,200 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the August 15th total of 215,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MITT. TheStreet downgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Insider Activity at AG Mortgage Investment Trust

In related news, Director Matthew Jozoff bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $59,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,459.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 208,500 shares during the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. raised its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 217.4% during the 4th quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 973,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after buying an additional 666,668 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $6,150,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 4.0 %

MITT traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.70. 1,089,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,977. The company has a market cap of $128.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.61. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($2.19). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.37%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -103.70%.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

Further Reading

