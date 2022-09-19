AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Short Interest Down 16.8% in August

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,200 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the August 15th total of 215,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MITT. TheStreet downgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Insider Activity at AG Mortgage Investment Trust

In related news, Director Matthew Jozoff bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $59,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,459.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 4.0 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 208,500 shares during the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. raised its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 217.4% during the 4th quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 973,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after buying an additional 666,668 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $6,150,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

MITT traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.70. 1,089,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,977. The company has a market cap of $128.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.61. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($2.19). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.37%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -103.70%.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

