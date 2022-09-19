AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) CEO Sells $16,083.69 in Stock

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) CEO Blair Lacorte sold 12,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $16,083.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,434,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,915.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
AEye Stock Down 3.6 %
LIDR stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 3.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54. AEye, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $9.90.
AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. AEye had a negative net margin of 2,521.51% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. On average, analysts expect that AEye, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of AEye from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.
AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.
