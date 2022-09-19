AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 2,959 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc decreased its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $15,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 4.9% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 2.7% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 18.8% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Trading Down 4.9 %

MKTX stock traded down $12.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $239.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,128. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 0.61. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.42 and a fifty-two week high of $434.14.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.33.

About MarketAxess

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.