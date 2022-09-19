AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 22,278 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc cut its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,278 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned about 0.09% of Hasbro worth $10,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAS. KeyCorp cut shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.82.

HAS traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.53. 13,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,665. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.00 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.22.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.16%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

