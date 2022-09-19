AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Reduces Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc decreased its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,293 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned approximately 0.39% of Universal Display worth $18,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 713.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 287.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of OLED stock traded up $2.48 on Monday, reaching $104.17. 18,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,344. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.46. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $98.71 and a 52 week high of $199.64.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.21 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.30.

Insider Transactions at Universal Display

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,194,266.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,932,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.