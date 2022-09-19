AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Increases Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822,544 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,561 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned about 0.17% of Citizens Financial Group worth $29,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFG. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 62.7% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 754,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,914,000 after acquiring an additional 88,173 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 320,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after buying an additional 57,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.16. The stock had a trading volume of 45,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,393,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.91. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

