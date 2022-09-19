AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $128.71 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 40,339 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 2.4% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned approximately 0.07% of Broadcom worth $128,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,282,861,000 after purchasing an additional 510,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,078 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after purchasing an additional 542,398 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after purchasing an additional 624,821 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $6.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $496.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,536. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $521.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.12. The stock has a market cap of $201.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $463.91 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

