AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,586 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $23,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Adobe by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 770.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Cowen lowered their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $429.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $4.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $294.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $396.83 and a 200 day moving average of $407.42. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.14 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

