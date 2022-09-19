AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Boosts Stock Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned approximately 1.04% of Everbridge worth $11,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 40,318 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Everbridge by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Everbridge by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVBG stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.02. 6,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,768. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $164.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EVBG shares. StockNews.com cut Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.54.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

