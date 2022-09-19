Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $400.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADBE. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Adobe from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adobe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $434.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $299.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $396.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe has a 52-week low of $292.14 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

