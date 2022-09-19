Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $355.00 target price on the software company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $450.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Adobe from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $480.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $434.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $299.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe has a 12 month low of $292.14 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.78. The stock has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the software company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

