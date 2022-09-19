adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Short Interest Down 17.4% in August

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,076,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the August 15th total of 1,302,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 50.3 days.
adidas Stock Performance
Shares of adidas stock opened at $140.73 on Monday. adidas has a twelve month low of $128.57 and a twelve month high of $346.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.68.
adidas Company Profile
