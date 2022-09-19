Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Trims Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 8.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 50.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 7.1% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nutanix from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nutanix from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Nutanix to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Nutanix from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $73,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,192,891.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nutanix stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.03. 28,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,306,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.37. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $42.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average is $20.20.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.14 million. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

