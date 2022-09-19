Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 1,039 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.2% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 8.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 18.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 9,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.70.

BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE BWA traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,166. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average of $37.32. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.28%.

BorgWarner Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

