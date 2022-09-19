Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Baidu comprises approximately 0.5% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Baidu by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,248,000 after acquiring an additional 88,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.87.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,562. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.62 and a 52-week high of $182.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.53. The company has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of -21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

