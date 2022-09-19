Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Purchases 149 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.2% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $288.50. 1,330,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,432,477. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $307.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.54.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.