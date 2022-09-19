Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $538,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 809,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,538,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 54,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 158,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,651,000 after buying an additional 12,024 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.54. 664,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,182,074. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average is $41.36. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.52 and a 1-year high of $52.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

