Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Buys 468 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,807 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,971 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,536 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 267.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,106,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,890 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.50. The stock had a trading volume of 27,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,281,911. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.62 and its 200 day moving average is $77.09. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.53 and a 52 week high of $82.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

