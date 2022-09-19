Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Buys 3,565 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 53.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.12. 48,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,105,998. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 2.24. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.46 and a fifty-two week high of $81.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $193,420.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,233.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PENN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

