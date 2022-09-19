Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires 16,825 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,825 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 110,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Under Armour by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Under Armour by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on UAA. Citigroup downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Williams Trading downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley set a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.54.

Shares of UAA stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $8.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,558,388. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

