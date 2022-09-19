ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.42

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.42 and last traded at $21.63, with a volume of 9890 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.88.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on ACIW. Stephens began coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd.
ACI Worldwide Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average of $27.16.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACI Worldwide
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 368.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ACI Worldwide Company Profile
ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.
