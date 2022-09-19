ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.42

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.42 and last traded at $21.63, with a volume of 9890 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACIW. Stephens began coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average of $27.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.22 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 368.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.