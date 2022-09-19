Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $355.63.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ACN stock opened at $272.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $295.30 and a 200-day moving average of $300.99. Accenture has a 12-month low of $261.77 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $172.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.