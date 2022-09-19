Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Short Interest Update

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the August 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 807,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 34.0% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

AKR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.33. The company had a trading volume of 994,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.52.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 211.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AKR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

About Acadia Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.