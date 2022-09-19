Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the August 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance

Shares of AOD remained flat at $7.79 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,666,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,428. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%.

