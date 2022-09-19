ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Short Interest Down 12.8% in August

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the August 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in ABB by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 66.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 166.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in ABB in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ABB in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.03.

ABB Trading Up 0.3 %

About ABB

ABB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.21. The stock had a trading volume of 107,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.78. ABB has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $39.11.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

