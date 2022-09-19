908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Short Interest Up 16.9% in August

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the August 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Insider Transactions at 908 Devices

In other news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $121,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,194.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 908 Devices news, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 16,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $333,043.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 942,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,059,614.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $121,986.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,194.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,692 shares of company stock worth $3,477,815. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 908 Devices

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASS. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in 908 Devices by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,477,000 after purchasing an additional 727,729 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,482,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,210,000 after acquiring an additional 486,533 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 552,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,000 after acquiring an additional 242,968 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $4,128,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $3,327,000. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MASS opened at $16.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 14.74 and a current ratio of 15.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34. 908 Devices has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. 908 Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 908 Devices will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

