8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.18

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.18 and last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 7840 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research downgraded 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America raised 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on 8X8 from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 8X8 from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on 8X8 from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $502.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at 8X8

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $187.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.54 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.61% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, CEO David Sipes sold 19,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $93,633.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,073.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 22,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $117,713.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,816.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 19,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $93,633.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,056,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,073.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,126 shares of company stock valued at $265,172. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 8X8

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in 8X8 by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in 8X8 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 261,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 8X8 by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 808,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 29,285 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in 8X8 by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after purchasing an additional 385,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in 8X8 by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,979,000 after purchasing an additional 43,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

(Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.