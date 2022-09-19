8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson Sells 5,541 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 5,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $23,881.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,893.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

8X8 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EGHT remained flat at $4.26 on Monday. 1,817,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,972. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $511.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $187.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.54 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.61% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. Analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 228.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in 8X8 by 832.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter valued at $56,000. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EGHT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 8X8 from $11.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

