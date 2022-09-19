626 Financial LLC Raises Stake in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

626 Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Barnes & Noble Education were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Syntax Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter worth $42,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 83.6% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 18,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Barnes & Noble Education to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Barnes & Noble Education to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE:BNED traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.51. 4,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,188. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $260.83 million for the quarter.

Barnes & Noble Education Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

