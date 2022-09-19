626 Financial LLC Purchases 429 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

626 Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Commerce Bank grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 35.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,114,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 34,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Melius initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $32.88. The stock had a trading volume of 136,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,869,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average of $35.38. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

