626 Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

626 Financial LLC acquired a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

Yum China stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.96. 23,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,804,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.65. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 3.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

