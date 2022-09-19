626 Financial LLC Has $592,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

626 Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $2,052,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $20,242,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $155.67. The stock had a trading volume of 157,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,363,411. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $154.34 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.84.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.