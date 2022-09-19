626 Financial LLC Has $2.31 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

626 Financial LLC grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,910 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 1.8% of 626 Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,234,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,178 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 65,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 68,489 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.37. 70,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,629,656. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.32. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $81.78 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

